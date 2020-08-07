Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has reopened to the public with second-run movies at a discounted price released early in 2020 and classic films.
Films are shown Fridays-Sundays for $5 per ticket. Screenings are limited in ticket sales based on total seating capacity, to adhere to current social distancing practices, limiting total capacity to the entire facility at 100 including staff per Oregon mandate. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater.
Under new Oregon restrictions, every customer must wear a mask to be admitted.
Films being presented vary week-to-week, comprised of classics from the 1980s, 90s and 2000s, as well as Hollywood films released early in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters to close, as well as select new films being released by film studios.
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, Aug. 7-9
All showings $5
“The Rental” – Two couples rent a vacation home for what should be a celebratory weekend get-away. Rated R. 88 minutes. 1 p.m., 3:40 p.m.
“Trolls: World Tour” – When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. Rated G. 105 minutes. 1:20 p.m., 4 p.m.
“The Goonies” – A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. Rated PG. 125 minutes. 4:05 p.m., 7 p.m.
“Jurassic Park” – A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose. Rated PG-13. 127 minutes. 4:30 p.m.
“Bloodshot” – Ray Garrison, a slain soldier, is re-animated with superpowers. Rated PG-13. 109 minutes. 2 p.m.
“The Karate Kid (1984)” – A boy and his mother move to California for a new job. He struggles to fit in, as a group of karate students starts to bully him for dating a rich girl from their clique. It’s up to the Japanese landlord, Miyagi, to teach him karate. Rated PG. 126 minutes. 2:10 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
“Black Panther” – T’Challa, heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from his country’s past. Rated PG-13. 134 minutes. 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
“The Tax Collector” –A “tax collector” for a crime lord finds his family’s safety compromised when his boss’ old rival shows up in LA and upends his business. Rated R. 1:30 p.m., 4:10 p.m.
“Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” – After the Rebels are brutally overpowered by the Empire on the ice planet Hoth, Luke Skywalker begins Jedi training with Yoda, while his friends are pursued by Darth Vader and a bounty hunter named Boba Fett all over the galaxy. Rated PG. 124 minutes. 2:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m.
“Waiting for the Barbarians” – A Magistrate working in a distant outpost begins to question his loyalty to the empire. 112 minutes. 1:50 p.m., 4:50 p.m.
“Inside Out” – After young Riley is uprooted from her Midwest life and moved to San Francisco, her emotions — Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness — conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house, and school. Rated PG. 1:10 p.m., 3:50 p.m.
“The Burnt Orange Heresy” – Hired to steal a rare painting from one of the most enigmatic painters of all time, an ambitious art dealer becomes consumed by his own greed and insecurity as the operation spins out of control. Rated R. 99 minutes. 1:40 p.m.