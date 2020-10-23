Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has reopened to the public with second-run movies at a discounted price released early in 2020 and classic films.
Films are shown Fridays-Sundays, with most films presented for $5 per ticket, except for new releases. Screenings are limited in ticket sales based on total seating capacity, to adhere to current social distancing practices, limiting total capacity to the entire facility at 100 including staff per Oregon mandate. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater.
Under current Oregon restrictions, every customer must wear a mask to be admitted. Additional safety protocols implemented by the theater are in place to assure proper social distancing.
New films premiering this week include “After We Collided” and “The Empty Man.”
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, Oct. 23-25
“Tenet” – Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13. 150 minutes. 6:40 p.m.
“Hocus Pocus” – A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Rated PG. 96 minutes. 1:50 p.m., 4:50 p.m.
“The War With Grandpa” — Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Rated PG. 94 minutes. 1:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m.
“Over the Moon” — In this animated musical, a girl builds a rocket ship and blasts off, hoping to meet a mythical moon goddess. Rated PG. 95 minutes. 1:10 p.m., 4:10 p.m.
“Love and Monsters” — In a monster-infested world, Joel (Dylan O’Brien) learns his girlfriend is just 80 miles away. To make the dangerous journey, Joel discovers his inner hero to be with the girl of his dreams. Rated PG-13. 109 minutes. 3:30 p.m.
“2 Hearts” — For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. Rated PG-13. 100 minutes. 1:05 p.m.
“Honest Thief” — Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Rated PG-13. 99 minutes. 6:50 p.m.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” — Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home cause confusion. Rated PG. 76 minutes. 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
“Beetlejuice” — The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. Rated PG. 92 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
“The Empty Man” — On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. Rated R. 137 minutes. 3:40 p.m., 7:10 p.m.
“It” — In the summer of 1989, a group of bullied kids band together to destroy a shape-shifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown and preys on the children of Derry, their small Maine town. Rated R. 135 minutes. 4 p.m., 7:20 p.m.
“After We Collided” — Based on the 2014 romance novel of the same name, this follows the love life of two young adults. Rated R. 105 minutes. 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:50 p.m.
“Halloween” — After being committed for 17 years, Michael Myers, now a grown man and still very dangerous, escapes from the mental institution and immediately returns to Haddonfield to find his baby sister, Laurie. Rated R. 109 minutes. 1:40 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:40 p.m.