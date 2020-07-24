Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has reopened to the public with second-run movies at a discounted price released early in 2020 and classic films.
Films are shown Fridays-Sundays for $5 per ticket. Screenings are limited in ticket sales based on total seating capacity, to adhere to current social distancing practices, limiting total capacity to the entire facility at 250 including staff per Oregon mandate. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater.
Under new Oregon restrictions, every customer must wear a mask to be admitted.
Films being presented vary week-to-week, comprised of classics from the 1980s, 90s and 2000s, as well as Hollywood films released early in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters to close.
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, July 24-26
All showings $5
“Trolls: World Tour” – When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. Rated G. 105 minutes. 1:10 p.m., 4 p.m.
“The Goonies” – A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. Rated PG. 125 minutes. 2 p.m., 5 p.m.
“Jurassic Park” – A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose. Rated PG-13. 2:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m.
“Ghostbusters” — Three former parapsychology professors set up shop as a unique ghost removal service. Rated PG. 105 minutes. 1:50 p.m., 4:50 p.m.
“World War Z” — Former United Nations employee Gerry Lane traverses the world in a race against time to stop a zombie pandemic that is toppling armies and governments and threatens to destroy humanity itself. Rated PG-13. 116 minutes. 2:10 p.m., 5:20 p.m.
“Gremlins” — A boy inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town. Rated PG. 106 minutes. 1:40 p.m., 4:40 p.m.
“Zootopia” – In a city of anthropomorphic animals, a rookie bunny cop and a cynical con artist fox must work together to uncover a conspiracy. Rated PG. 108 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
“The Avengers” – Earth’s mightiest heroes must come together and learn to fight as a team if they are going to stop the mischievous Loki and his alien army from enslaving humanity. Rated PG-13. 143 minutes. 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
“The Rental” – Two couples rent a vacation home for what should be a celebratory weekend get-away. Rated R. 1 p.m., 3:50 p.m.
“The Greatest Showman” – Celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Rated PG. 105 minutes. 1:20 p.m., 4:10 p.m.