Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has reopened to the public with second-run movies at a discounted price released early in 2020 and classic films.
Films are shown Fridays-Sundays for $5 per ticket. Screenings are limited in ticket sales based on total seating capacity, to adhere to current social distancing practices, limiting total capacity to the entire facility at 100 including staff per Oregon mandate. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater.
Under new Oregon restrictions, every customer must wear a mask to be admitted.
Films being presented vary week-to-week, comprised of classics from the 1980s, 90s and 2000s, as well as Hollywood films released early in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters to close, as well as select new films being released by film studios.
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, Aug. 14-16
All showings $5
“The Rental” – Two couples rent a vacation home for what should be a celebratory weekend get-away. Rated R. 88 minutes. 1 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
“Trolls: World Tour” – When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. Rated G. 105 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 4:20 p.m.
“Jurassic Park” – A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose. Rated PG-13. 127 minutes. 2:30 p.m., 5:50 p.m.
“The Karate Kid (1984)” – A boy and his mother move to California for a new job. He struggles to fit in, as a group of karate students starts to bully him for dating a rich girl from their clique. It’s up to the Japanese landlord, Miyagi, to teach him karate. Rated PG. 126 minutes. 2:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m.
“The Tax Collector” –A “tax collector” for a crime lord finds his family’s safety compromised when his boss’ old rival shows up in LA and upends his business. Rated R. 1:20 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 6:50 p.m.
“Sing” –In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario’s attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists find that their lives will never be the same. Rated PG. 108 minutes. 2 p.m., 5 p.m.
“Beetlejuice” – The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. Rated PG. 92 minutes. 2:10 p.m., 5:10 p.m.
“Minions” – Minions Stuart, Kevin, and Bob are recruited by Scarlet Overkill, a supervillain who, alongside her inventor husband Herb, hatches a plot to take over the world. Rated PG. 91 minutes. 1:10 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:40 p.m.
“Grown Ups” – After their high school basketball coach passes away, five good friends and former teammates reunite for a Fourth of July holiday weekend. Rated PG-13. 102 minutes. 1:50 p.m., 4:40 p.m.
“Black Water Abyss” – Five friends exploring a remote cave system in Northern Australia find themselves threatened by a hungry crocodile. Not Rated. 98 minutes. 1:40 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:10 p.m.