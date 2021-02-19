Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has sat dormant for months due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, but with recent rule changes the theater is reopening to the public once more starting on Friday, Feb. 19, according to a news release.
Films are shown Fridays-Sundays, with most films presented at a discounted $7 per ticket for ages 12 and up, and $5 for ages 3-11. Screenings are limited in ticket sales based on total seating capacity, to adhere to current social distancing practices. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater.
Additionally, select films will be offered at a reduced $5 “Guest Appreciation” rate. For Feb. 19-21 these films will be “Nomadland” and “Willy’s Wonderland.”
Under current Oregon restrictions, every customer must wear a mask to be admitted. Additional safety protocols implemented by the theater are in place to assure proper social distancing.
Pelican Cinemas is also offering private movie rental screenings for up to 20 guests at a time. Email aprivaterental@catheatres.com for details and rates.
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, Feb. 19-21
“Willy’s Wonderland” — A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned Wally’s Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash — and only one side will make it out alive. Not rated. 88 minutes. 1:50 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:50 p.m. $5 guest appreciation rate.
“Land” — A bereaved woman seeks out a new life, off the grid in Wyoming. Rated PG-13. 89 minutes. 1:20 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:50 p.m.
“Monster Hunter” — When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom. Rated PG-13. 103 minutes. 1:40 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:40 p.m.
“Wonder Woman 1984” — Diana must contend with a work colleague and businessman, whose desire for extreme wealth sends the world down a path of destruction, after an ancient artifact that grants wishes goes missing. Rated PG-13. 151 minutes. 3:10 p.m., 7 p.m.
“Nomadland” — After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. Rated R. 108 minutes. 1 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 7:20 p.m. $5 guest appreciation rate.
“The Marksmen” — A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S. Rated PG-13. 108 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
“News of the World” — A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. Rated PG-13. 118 minutes. 3:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m.
“The Croods: A New Age” — The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. Rated PG. 1:10 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
“The Little Things” — Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. Rated R. 128 minutes. 3:40 p.m., 7:10 p.m.