Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has sat dormant for months due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, but with recent rule changes the theater has reopened to the public once more with film screenings Fridays-Sundays.
Most films presented are at a discounted $7 per ticket for ages 12 and up, and $5 for ages 3-11. Screenings are limited in ticket sales based on total seating capacity, to adhere to current social distancing practices. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater.
Under current Oregon restrictions, every customer must wear a mask to be admitted. Additional safety protocols implemented by the theater are in place to assure proper social distancing.
Pelican Cinemas is also offering private movie rental screenings for up to 20 guests at a time. Email aprivaterental@catheatres.com for details and rates.
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, March 5-7
“Monster Hunter” — When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom. Rated PG-13. 103 minutes. 7:40 p.m.
“Wonder Woman 1984” — Diana must contend with a work colleague and businessman, whose desire for extreme wealth sends the world down a path of destruction, after an ancient artifact that grants wishes goes missing. Rated PG-13. 151 minutes. 3:10 p.m., 6:50 p.m.
“The Croods: A New Age” — The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. Rated PG. 1:10 p.m.., 3:50 p.m., 6:40 p.m.
“Tom & Jerry” — Adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. Rated PG. 101 minutes. 1:20 p.m., 1:50 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:40 p.m.
“Chaos Walking” — A dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise. Rated PG-13. 109 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
“Raya & the Last Dragon” — In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG. 114 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.