Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has reopened to the public with second-run movies at a discounted price released early in 2020 and classic films.
Films are shown Fridays-Sundays for $5 per ticket, except for new releases. Screenings are limited in ticket sales based on total seating capacity, to adhere to current social distancing practices, limiting total capacity to the entire facility at 100 including staff per Oregon mandate. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater.
Under current Oregon restrictions, every customer must wear a mask to be admitted. Additional safety protocols implemented by the theater are in place to assure proper social distancing.
Many films presented at Pelican Cinemas remain at the discounted $5 ticket rate, except for new releases.
New films premiering this week include “No Escape,” and “Ava.”
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, Oct. 2-4
“Infidel” — An American man is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. Rated R. 108 minutes. 3:40 p.m., 6:50 p.m.
“Trolls: World Tour” – When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. Rated G. 105 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 4:20 p.m.
“Unhinged” – After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. 90 minutes. Rated R. 1:10 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
“The New Mutants” – Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Rated PG-13. 98 minutes. 1:50 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:40 p.m.
“Bill & Ted Face the Music” – Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, two would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. Rated PG-13. 91 minutes. 4:10 p.m.
“Tenet” – Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13. 150 minutes. 3:20 p.m., 7 p.m.
“Broken Hearts Gallery” – After a break-up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. Rated PG-13. 108 minutes. 7:50 p.m.
“The Last Shift” – Stanley’s last shift at his fast food job takes an unexpected turn. Rated R. 90 minutes. 6 p.m.
“The Angry Birds” – When an island populated by happy, flightless birds is visited by mysterious green piggies, it’s up to three unlikely outcasts — Red, Chuck and Bomb — to figure out what the pigs are up to. Rated PG. 2 p.m., 4:50 p.m.
“Shortcut” – A group of five classmates is trapped inside their school bus after a mysterious creature invade the road. Time runs and every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of that unknown entity. Rated R. 80 minutes. 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.
“The Secrets We Keep” – In post-WWII America, a woman, rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband, kidnaps her neighbor and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her. Rated R. 7:10 p.m.
“Hocus Pocus” – A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Rated PG. 96 minutes. 1:40 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
“No Escape” – A social media personality travels with his friends to Moscow to capture new content for his successful VLOG. Always pushing the limits and catering to a growing audience, they enter a cold world of mystery, excess, and danger. Rated R. 88 minutes. 1:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m.
“Ava” – Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival. Rated R. 96 minutes. 2:10 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.