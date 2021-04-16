Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has sat dormant for months due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, but with recent rule changes the theater has reopened to the public once more with film screenings Fridays-Sundays.
Most films presented are at a discounted $7 per ticket for ages 12 and up, and $5 for ages 3-11. Children under 2 are free. Screenings are limited in ticket sales based on total seating capacity, to adhere to current social distancing practices. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater.
Under current Oregon restrictions, every customer must wear a mask to be admitted. Additional safety protocols implemented by the theater are in place to assure proper social distancing.
Select films are chosen for a reduced $5 guest appreciation ticket price.
Pelican Cinemas is also offering private movie rental screenings for up to 20 guests at a time. Email aprivaterental@catheatres.com for details and rates.
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, April 16-18
“Tom & Jerry” — Adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. Rated PG. 101 minutes. 1:40 p.m., 4:40 p.m.
“Chaos Walking” — A dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise. Rated PG-13. 109 minutes. 7:40 p.m.
“Raya & the Last Dragon” — In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG. 114 minutes. 1:10 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 7:10 p.m.
“Nobody” — A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. Rated R. 92 minutes. 2:10 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 8:10 p.m.
“Godzilla vs. Kong” — The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance. 113 minutes. Rated PG-13. 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.
“Voyagers” — A crew of astronauts on a multi-generational mission descend into paranoia and madness, not knowing what is real or not. Rated PG-13. 108 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” —When Sarah hears a preacher say faith can move mountains, she starts praying. What begins with a mysteriously healed bird leads to people suddenly cured of their misery and misfortune all over town, but the overwhelming crush of notoriety and press attention soon takes its toll on Sara. Rated PG. 100 minutes. 1:20 p.m.., 4:20 p.m., 7:20 p.m.
“The Unholy” — A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister? Rated PG-13. 99 minutes. 1:50 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:50 p.m.