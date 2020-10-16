Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has reopened to the public with second-run movies at a discounted price released early in 2020 and classic films.
Films are shown Fridays-Sundays for $5 per ticket, except for new releases. Screenings are limited in ticket sales based on total seating capacity, to adhere to current social distancing practices, limiting total capacity to the entire facility at 100 including staff per Oregon mandate. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater.
Under current Oregon restrictions, every customer must wear a mask to be admitted. Additional safety protocols implemented by the theater are in place to assure proper social distancing.
Many films presented at Pelican Cinemas remain at the discounted $5 ticket rate, except for new releases.
New films premiering this week include “Over the Moon,” “Love and Monsters,” “2 Hearts,” and “Honest Thief.”
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, Oct. 16-18
“Infidel” — An American man is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. Rated R. 108 minutes. 6:30 p.m.
“Tenet” – Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13. 150 minutes. 7:30 p.m.
“Hocus Pocus” – A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Rated PG. 96 minutes. 2 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:40 p.m.
“The War With Grandpa” — Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Rated PG. 94 minutes. 1:20 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 7:50 p.m.
“Yellow Rose” — A Filipina teen from a small Texas town fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known. Rated PG-13. 94 minutes. 4 p.m.
“The Wolf of Snow Hollow” —Terror grips a small mountain town as bodies are discovered after each full moon. Losing sleep, raising a teenage daughter, and caring for his ailing father, officer Marshall struggles to remind himself there’s no such thing as werewolves. Rated R. 83 minutes. 1:10 p.m., 3:50 p.m.
“Coco” — Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. Rated PG. 105 minutes. 1:50 p.m., 4:40 p.m.
“Over the Moon” — In this animated musical, a girl builds a rocket ship and blasts off, hoping to meet a mythical moon goddess. Rated PG. 95 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m.
“Love and Monsters” — In a monster-infested world, Joel (Dylan O’Brien) learns his girlfriend is just 80 miles away. To make the dangerous journey, Joel discovers his inner hero to be with the girl of his dreams. Rated PG-13. 109 minutes. 1:05 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 7:20 p.m.
“2 Hearts” — For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. Rated PG-13. 100 minutes. 2:20 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 8 p.m.
“Honest Thief” — Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Rated PG-13. 99 minutes. 1:40 p.m., 4:30 p.m.., 7:10 p.m.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” — Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home cause confusion. Rated PG. 76 minutes. 1 p.m., 3:40 p.m., 6:20 p.m.