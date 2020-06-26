Pelican Cinema, a Klamath Falls-based movie theater affiliated with Coming Attractions Theaters out of Ashland, has reopened to the public with second-run movies at a discounted price.
Films are shown Fridays-Sundays for $5 per ticket. Screenings are limited to 12-20 people per theater, based on total seating capacity. Contact tracing information is collected for each individual in attendance, and staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Every customer is personally escorted to seats in each screening’s respective theater to ensure proper spacing between people in each theater.
Films being presented vary week-to-week, comprised of classics from the 1980s, 90s and 2000s, as well as Hollywood films released early in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters to close.
Pelican Cinema Film Lineup, June 26-28
All showings $5
“Trolls: World Tour” – When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. Rated G. 105 minutes. 1:10 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:40 p.m.
“The Goonies” – A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. Rated PG. 125 minutes. 2 p.m., 5 p.m.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” – After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey. Rated PG. 99 minutes. 1:40 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
“The Dark Knight” — When the menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham, Batman must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests of his ability to fight injustice. Rated R. 152 minutes. 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
“Jurassic Park” – A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose. Rated PG-13. 2:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m.
“50 First Dates” — Henry Roth is a man afraid of commitment up until he meets the beautiful Lucy. They hit it off and Henry think he’s finally found the girl of his dreams, until he discovers she has short-term memory loss and forgets him the next day. Rated PG-13. 99 minutes. 1:30 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m.
“Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” — A local scientist is often regarded as a failure until he invents a machine that can make food fall from the sky. But little does he know, that things are about to take a turn for the worst. Rated PG. 90 minutes. 1 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
“Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — Teen Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his reality, and must join with five counterparts from other dimensions to stop a threat for all realities. Rated PG. 117 minutes. 2:10 p.m., 5:20 p.m.
“Hotel Transylvania” — Dracula, who operates a high-end resort away from the human world, goes into overprotective mode when a boy discovers the resort and falls for the count’s teenaged daughter. Rated PG. 91 minutes. 1:20 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 6:50 p.m.
“Irresistible” — A Democratic strategist helps a retired veteran run for mayor in a small, conservative Midwest town. Rated R. 107 minutes. 1:50 p.m., 4:40 p.m.