Coming Attractions Theaters, operators of movie theaters in Alaska, Washington, California and Oregon, have announced a cease of operations at all 21 theaters the company oversees, including Pelican Cinemas in Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
The Ashland-based business had tried to maintain operations with an initial announcement of enhanced sanitary directives at theaters to quell coronavirus concerns, but as of Wednesday the company decided to temporarily close all theaters until current crowd restrictions are lifted in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines.
In addition to Pelican Cinema, Coming Attractions also operates the Varsity Theatre and Ashland Street Cinema in Ashland.
For more information visit www.catheatres.com.