6-16 outdoor school

Klamath Outdoor Science School director and instructor Bill Hunt teaches a group of local elementary students about natural resources and forestry.

 Submitted photo

Klamath Outdoor Science School is now offering new summer day camp programs for kids, according to a news release.

Unplug from electronic devices for a week and escape to the great outdoors. The Moore Park Nature Day camp (August 3-6) will include hikes in the park and studies focused on the wildlife and resources in the Basin. Kids, come learn about birds, rocks and geology, bugs and how to identify trees. We will also have art projects and hands-on science activities.

Visit www.klamathoutdoorschool.org for registration information.

