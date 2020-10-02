By any standard 2020 has been a dismal time for music with no touring acts, the majority of venues closed, crowd restrictions and few new album releases; but one live music space has thrived amidst the pandemic – Sugarman’s Corner in downtown Klamath Falls.
All summer long welcoming tunes have lifted spirits on Wednesdays during the lunch hour, as well as Friday evenings from 5-7 p.m. All performances are free, with simply a tip jar from performers. This Friday marks the final performance for the year when Horse Mountain Trio perform from 5-7 p.m., culminating a growing arts scene in an outdoor setting in the heart of downtown.
Whether simply passing by or staying for lunch, a revolving shortlist of local artists have provided free concerts in collaboration between the Klamath Folk Alliance and Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA), utilizing the four-year old park space named after Kiva Sugarman’s mercantile store that once stood at the site of Sixth and Main Street. The effort began as concerts at Veterans Park, but last year relocated to Sugarman’s Corner to make it more accessible for the lunch hour crowd encouraging people to order takeout and enjoy a concert.
The Friday evening concerts are an expansion on the offerings at Sugarman’s as an arts center downtown – a site that in past years has also included theater performances and children’s choirs and is a fun centerpiece of activities during summer Third Thursday events.
While crowds have varied wildly throughout the summer, the ample space allows for proper social distancing and shaded outdoor areas, and just as importantly a stage for performers itching to play amid local venues that have halted or limited live performances for much of the year.
“This has been a really good opportunity for people to play that normally wouldn’t be able to with so few venues operating,” said Bill Palmer, a regular local performer and booking agent for the Sugarman’s shows through the Klamath Folk Alliance. “It’s providing an open space and place for musicians to play. This year we added Friday shows thinking we could catch people downtown getting dinner.”
Palmer started the Folk Society in 2012, hosting jamborees at the VFW every month for six years. That effort evolved into Klamath Folk Alliance, a non-profit that works to promote and coordinate music events across the Klamath Basin. With the construction of Sugarman’s Corner a new stage presented itself, working with KFDA to present more engaging activities for downtown visitors.
“Last year we started the lunchtime series calling it ‘Pack the Park’, but in the COVID area that name isn’t exactly appropriate,” laughed Darin Rutledge, KFDA executive director. “It was a natural partnership with Klamath Folk Alliance; we provide the venue, logistics and promotion, and KFA schedules the acts.
Now named “Live and Local at Lunch,” the summertime concert series has been a bright spot on an otherwise marred year, providing positivity whether people stop only for a minute to listen or enjoy the entire concert.
“Local performers are responding to that changing perspective of audiences amid the pandemic,” said Rutledge. “Our musicians are eating it up – they’ll play for an hour and a half, and people walking by just love it. The City is doing a great job of making sure that park stays in good shape with maintenance and activities. We would like to grow it and expand it a bit as something for people to expect every week, maybe even get local restaurants to offer a takeout special so that people can pick up a lunch and go to Sugarman’s for the concert.”
Plans are already in place to relaunch the 2021 lunchtime concert series around Memorial Day and expand it into more variety of offerings – pending any lingering COVID-19 crowd restrictions.
The final Sugarman’s Corner concert will take place Friday, Oct. 2 from 5-7 p.m. featuring Horse Mountain Trio.