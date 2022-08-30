The Klamath Spinners and Weavers group will be bringing its work to the Klamath Art Gallery during September.
The exhibit, Out of the Wools, features sheep-related art, colorful natural dyes, hand spun yarns of natural fibers, wool-felted art, hand-woven clothing, rugs, fiber arts and hand-spun yarn.
The Spinners and Weavers group is hosting an opening reception for the artists from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Drive.
The exhibit will be on display and open to the public until Sunday, Sept. 25.
The public is invited to attend ongoing free demonstrations during gallery open days and hours. The artists will be present and available to answer questions about how they take raw wool, mohair and flax and process it to finished wall art, household textiles and clothing. Some of the demos will be warping a loom, a natural dye talk, indigo dyeing, mohair lock spinning, and kumihomo weaving.
The group will be giving a special nod to locally-produced fibers.
According to a press release from the group, Kelly Drake of Klamath Basin Wool Works has been making a push to “explore the potential of creating woolen goods from the rich resources of the Klamath Basin.”
Several of the guild members, such as Sharon Allen from Fort Klamath, produce sheep fleeces that annually win awards at the Black Sheep Gathering. There also will be curly locks of Angora goat mohair from Allison Dobs of Sprague River.
Raw fiber from these ranchers, and others, will be available for sale as fiber and as finished products. More details can be found at tinyurl.com/HN-Out-of-the-Wools.
In addition to the month-long exhibit, people may sign up for five mini-workshops. The mini-workshops are Beginning Spinning with a drop spindle starting Sept. 8, Indigo Dyeing Intro on Sept. 10, Dorset Button Weaving on Sept. 11, Wet Felting on Sept. 22 and Weaving a Small Pouch on Sept. 23. Each class runs is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon with possibly some going into the afternoon. Classes are limited to 8 participants. The workshops are free but each has a small material fee. If you are interested in signing up for one of these mini-workshops, or have questions, contact Liz Hubbard at 541-545-6357.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located in historic Maple Park at 120 Riverside Drive, at the south end of the Link River “birding trail.” Regular gallery hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The gallery is closed the last week of each month (Monday through Saturday) for exhibit change outs.