This collage shows some of the artwork available for viewing at Out of the Wools, this month's Klamath Art Gallery exhibit

The Klamath Spinners and Weavers group will be bringing its work to the Klamath Art Gallery during September.

The exhibit, Out of the Wools, features sheep-related art, colorful natural dyes, hand spun yarns of natural fibers, wool-felted art, hand-woven clothing, rugs, fiber arts and hand-spun yarn.

