Museum offers discount admission Nov. 29-30The Klamath County Museum will offer two-for-one admission prices on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, according to a news release.
For every paid admission, a second person can enter the museum for free on Friday and Saturday. Children 12 and under are always admitted free when accompanied by an adult. The museum will be open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on both days.
The museum will also offer a free program on the history of Klamath Union High School at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the cafeteria of the school. Entry to the cafeteria building is through the south end of the building.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000.
Get a picture with Santa at the Klamath County LibraryGet your picture taken with Santa at the downtown Klamath County Library from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Arrive early for a cookie, have your photo taken with Jolly Saint Nick (don’t forget to tell him your wish list) and stick around for fun holiday crafts. After your family gets a picture with Santa, you’ll get a link where you will be able to retrieve the high-resolution images for printing and sharing. The library will also share the link on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyLibrary, once the photos are ready.
This event is open to Santa fans of all ages, but children under age 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the Youth Services desk.