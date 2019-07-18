The University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History is returning to Klamath County libraries for its Summer Reading Program Performance Series with “Our Place in Space,” a series of hands-on science experiments all about Earth’s place in the universe and what makes our “pale blue dot” so special, according to a news release.
Dive into astronomy at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 at the Bonanza Branch Library, 31703 Hwy 70 in Bonanza; and at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Bly Branch Library, 61100 Metler Street in Bly.
“Our Place in Space” will visit the downtown Klamath County Library at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24. Doors open at 10 a.m. Wednesdays for the audience of the Summer Reading Program Family Performance Series. After the shows, lunch is provided across the street on the Klamath County courthouse lawn.
The exhibit will tour the Merrill Branch Library, 365 W. Front St., in Merrill, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24; and at the South Suburban Branch Library, 3625 Summers Lane, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25.
The University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History maintains a variety of exhibits about Oregon’s ecology, wildlife, archaeology, and the history and culture of Oregon’s indigenous peoples. You can find more about them, or plan a visit to their location in Eugene, at mnch.uoregon.edu.
This event is for all ages, but those under 10 years old need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Adults must be accompanied by a child for admittance to the downtown library during its special event open hours on Wednesday mornings.
For more information, stop by the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.