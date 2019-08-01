A screening of “The City of Your Final Destination,” followed by a question-and-answer session with Oscar-winning writer, director, and Klamath Union High School alum, James Ivory is coming to the Ross Ragland Theater this month.
The feature film begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, and will be followed by an audience Q&A with Ivory. A reception in the lobby with Ivory will precede the film from 5 to 6 p.m.
Considered one of the most successful independent filmmakers of all time, Ivory, 91, grew up in Klamath Falls, graduated from Klamath Union in 1946, and went on to make dozens of films over his 50-year career, which have been nominated for dozens of film industry awards. Last year, Ivory became the eldest filmmaker to win an Oscar for his screenplay for “Call Me By Your Name,” which he screened at a special Klamath Film event last fall.
This year Ivory has selected his 2009 film, “The City of Your Final Destination.” He will again be in attendance to provide a question and answer session with the audience after the film, and also a special reception with light food and drink before the film. This is a unique opportunity to meet and engage with this esteemed Oscar-winning Klamath filmmaker.
In “The City of Your Final Destination,” a young academic, Omar, travels unannounced to the exotic landscape of modern day Uruguay in hopes of convincing the heirs of famous deceased writer Jules Gund to grant him authorization to write a biography on Gund. During his stay Omar unravels the stories of the heirs: Gund’s brother, wife and mistress. The film stars Omar Metwally, Anthony Hopkins and Charlotte Gainsbourg.
General admission to the evening with James Ivory is $10 (Klamath Film members receive a $5 discount code). Tickets are available at klamathfilm.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door but there is limited seating for this special showing. For a more detailed synopsis, film trailer and tickets see klamathfilm.org/city-final.