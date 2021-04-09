Continuing an annual pre-Academy Awards tradition, Klamath Film will present a collection of short films nominated for awards in the Best Live-Action and Best Animation categories at the Ross Ragland Theater on Saturday, April 17 starting at 6 p.m. and available on-demand via Eventive.
Encompassing over three hours of short films, defined by run times of 40 minutes or less, the collection of films represents the very best in short film production from 2020 from around the globe. Film nominations this year include a number of international productions, primarily from Europe. Preceding the film showcase will also be an Oscar-themed trivia competition with prizes.
Normally held in February, this year due to COVID-19 the 93rd annual Academy Awards have been pushed back to Sunday, April 25. While the nomination list again features major Hollywood blockbusters and accessible arthouse pieces made popular on streaming services, short films rarely reach mainstream audiences due to distribution limitations. This leaves the three short film nomination categories – live action, animation, and documentary — often unviewed and relatively unknown among fans of the most prestigious annual award ceremony in the entertainment industry.
Screened at Pelican Cinema in past years, in 2021 the annual film event will move to the Ross Ragland Theater due to seating capacity amid COVID-19 restrictions. The theater will be decorated to mimic a walk down the famed red carpet, as well as historic aspects commemorating 93 years of celebrating the best in filmmaking.
Tickets are $15 to attend in-person. With crowd restrictions undetermined due to the ever-changing COVID-19 circumstance, this year in addition to in-person tickets each category of nominated films are also being offered to view online on-demand for $12 for each category, or $30 for all three. This includes the documentary category, which will not be shown at the Ross Ragland Theater due to length. The on-demand passes may be purchased through April 25 at https://klamathfilmoscars.eventive.org/welcome.
The event is expected to last around 3-4 hours, with a short intermission between the animated and live-action programs. The films represent productions completed in the United States, Palestine, Israel, France, Germany, Iceland, Norway and the United Kingdom.
Nominated animated films include “Burrow” (Disney/Pixar – 6 minutes), “Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions – 16 minutes), “If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix – 12 minutes), “Opera” (Beasts and Native Alike – 9 minutes), and “Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói – 8 minutes). Three additional animated short films from a shortlist of nominated films from 2020 will be included: “Kapaemahu” (USA, 8-minutes), “The Snail and the Whale” (UK/Germany – 26 minutes), and “To Gerard” (USA – 7 minutes). The animated program lasts for approximatey 99 minutes.
Live-action nominated films include “Feeling Through” (Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski – 19 minutes), “The Letter Room” (Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan – 33 minutes), “The Present” (Farah Nabulsi – 25 minutes), “Two Distant Strangers” (Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe – 25 minutes) and “White Eye” (Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman – 21 minutes) – an Israeli film in Hebrew with subtitles. The live-action shorts segment runs for approximately 130 minutes.
The documentary program, which will not be screened at the Ross Ragland but available to view on-demand, runs approximately 136 minutes and includes five films: “A Love Song for Latasha” (USA – 18 minutes), “Do Not Split” (USA/Norway – 36 minutes), “Hunger Ward” (USA – 40 minutes), “Collette” (France/Germany/USA – 24 minutes) and “A Concerto is a Conversation” (USA – 13 minutes).
Films range from comedies and feel-good stories to science fiction and dramas that address topical issues such as racism, ethnic violence, and excessive force by police.
The animated shorts segment is rated PG-13, including two films that include strong language and brief nudity. It is not recommended for children under 12. The live-action program is rated R with adult themes and strong language.
Each set of short films can be viewed at any time in April prior to the Academy Awards. For information and on-demand ticket access visit www.klamathfilm.org.
Tickets for the Ross Ragland Theater screening of Oscar Nominated Shorts are available through the Ross Ragland box office during regular business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or online at www.rrtheater.org or at boxoffice@rrtheater.org. Tickets are $15, or $10 for current Klamath Film members.
For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.