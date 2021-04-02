It is awards season again, albeit later than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with Hollywood’s biggest night fast approaching Klamath Film is offering an opportunity to see some of the nominated short films prior to the 93rd annual Academy Awards.
Klamath Film, a Klamath Falls-based 501c3, will continue an annual tradition by showcasing a screening of Oscar-nominated animated and live action short films on Saturday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $15 to attend in-person. The event will not include the documentary shorts category, but documentaries and the animated/live action films will also be made available on-demand for $12 for each category, or $30 for all three.
While traditional blockbusters and major studio films get the majority of headlines heading into the Academy Awards, short films – typically recognized as films under 40 minutes in length – are often missed by the general public due to limited capacity for distribution to theaters and streaming services for such films. Klamath Film has for years prepared film fans in the Klamath Basin for awards night through a presentation of the nominated short films in collaboration with Shorts TV and Magnolia Pictures.
Screened at Pelican Cinema in past years, in 2021 the annual film event will move to the Ross Ragland Theater due to seating capacity amid COVID-19 restrictions. The theater will be lavishly decorated to mimic a walk down the famed red carpet made famous by the Academy Awards, as well as historic aspects honoring the 93 years of celebrating the best in filmmaking. Further, an Oscars trivia competition will precede the program.
The event is expected to last around 3-4 hours, with a short intermission between the animated and live-action programs. The films span the globe, representing film productions completed in the United States, Palestine, Israel, France, Germany, Iceland, and the United Kingdom.
Nominated animated films include “Burrow” (Disney/Pixar – 6 minutes), “Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions – 16 minutes), “If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix – 12 minutes), “Opera” (Beasts and Native Alike – 9 minutes), and “Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói – 8 minutes). Three additional animated short films from a shortlist of nominated films from 2020 will be included: “Kapaemahu” (USA, 8-minutes), “The Snail and the Whale” (UK/Germany – 26 minutes), and “To Gerard” (USA – 7 minutes). The animated program lasts for approximatey 99 minutes.
Live-action nominated films include “Feeling Through” (Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski – 19 minutes), “The Letter Room” (Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan – 33 minutes), “The Present” (Farah Nabulsi – 25 minutes), “Two Distant Strangers” (Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe – 25 minutes) and “White Eye” (Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman – 21 minutes) – an Israeli film in Hebrew with subtitles. The live-action shorts segment runs for approximately 130 minutes.
The films range from light comedies and feel-good stories to science fiction and dramas that address topical issues such as racism, ethnic violence, and excessive force by police.
The animated shorts segment is rated PG-13, including two films that include strong language and brief nudity. It is not recommended for children under 12. The live-action program is rated R with adult themes and strong language.
As an alternative, all three nominated short film programs (animated, live-action, documentary) will be available on-demand through Klamath Film and Eventive set at $12 to view each program, or $30 for all three. These can be viewed at any time in April prior to the Academy Awards. For information and on-demand ticket access visit www.klamathfilm.org.
The documentary program, which will not be screened at the Ross Ragland but available to view on-demand, runs approximately 136 minutes and includes five films: “A Love Song for Latasha” (USA – 18 minutes), “Do Not Split” (USA/Norway – 36 minutes), “Hunger Ward” (USA – 40 minutes), “Collette” (France/Germany/USA – 24 minutes) and “A Concerto is a Conversation” (USA – 13 minutes).
Tickets for the Ross Ragland Theater screening of Oscar Nominated Shorts are available through the Ross Ragland box office during regular business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or online at www.rrtheater.org or at boxoffice@rrtheater.org. Tickets are $15, or $10 for current Klamath Film members.
For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.