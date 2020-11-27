Pending a possible reopening of theaters at the conclusion of the current Oregon COVID-19 restrictions, the Ross Ragland Theater plans to enter a galaxy far, far away with a three-night extravaganza of sci-fi and gaming excellence with themed Star Wars nights, Dec. 3-5, according to a news release.
Should current restrictions be reduced to allow limited theater operations to return, starting on Thursday, Dec. 3 the original Star Wars trilogy will be presented on the Ross Ragland Theater big screen, starting with “Episode IV: A New Hope” at 7 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 4 catch “Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back,” and Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. culminates the original films with “Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.”
Each film screening is $10. Seating will be socially distanced and extra precautions will be implemented to present the event in as safe of a manner as possible. Patrons are required to wear masks and are urged to practice COVID-19 prevention protocols.
To add to the festive Star Wars fun, each night before showtime the Ross Ragland Theater will be filled with a variety of Star Wars video games free to play, from 1970s-era games in the wake of original Star Wars mania to present day games. COVID-19 cleaning protocols will be implemented between each use to assure that use is safe for the public.
Additionally, some Star Wars special guests may make an appearance.
These events are subject to cancellations should the current Oregon freeze be extended after Dec. 2.
This Star Wars trilogy screening was originally scheduled for early May to coincide on the calendar with the much revered “May (the) Fourth Be With You” annual internet meme connected to Star Wars, celebrated every May 4. The event was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
Tickets can be acquired in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or www.rrtheater.org.