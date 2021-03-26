BURNS — Growing with Grief and Wise Ink Creative Publishing announced “Boldly into the Darkness: Living with Loss, Growing with Grief & Holding onto Happiness,” by Autumn Toelle-Jackson, was recognized as a finalist in the 23rd annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Grief/Grieving Category, according to a news release.
Foreword Magazine, Inc. hosts an annual awards program each year. Finalists represent books published in 2020. After more than 2,000 individual titles spread across 55 genres were submitted for consideration, the finalists were determined by Foreword’s editorial team.
“We’re as confident as ever that these finalists reflect the best of the books that we’ve had the privilege of seeing,” said Managing Editor Michelle Anne Schingler.
Winners will be decided by an expert team of booksellers and librarians — representing Foreword’s trade readership — from across the country.
In addition to being a Forward INDIES Book of the Year Award finalist, “Boldly into the Darkness: Living with Loss, Growing with Grief & Holding onto Happiness” was a recipient of a 2021 Illumination Book Award Silver Medal in the Memoir-Personal Tragedy category. With the motto, “Shining a Light on Exemplary Christian Books,” the Illumination Book Awards honor the year’s best new titles written and published with a Christian worldview. The focus of these book awards is to recognize books that are dedicated to personal development and provide the inspiration people need to address life's challenges.
"It is such an honor to have my book be recognized with these awards," said Toelle-Jackson. "I never planned on becoming an author; I just felt driven to share my story in the hopes that it could help someone else in their journey with grief."