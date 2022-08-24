Sydni Nakamura made a career-high seven saves, including a crucial first-half stop, allowing Oregon Tech to play Simpson University to a season-opening scoreless draw at the SU Soccer Field in Redding, Calif.
Nakamura was active in the first half, stopping five shots, including a leaping one-handed save on a 25-yard Carolina Oropeza attempt in the 31st minute.
“Training on defensive shape, with the midfield dropping in was superb, though Simpson applied pressure and had chances,” OIT coach Tom Eichelkraut said. “Sydni was amazing and played huge today.”
The Lady Owls (0-0-1) had the run of play over the first 20 minutes – including an 18-yard strike from Sylvia Sloss that was stopped by Redhawks goalkeeper Kiah Gridley and a Maddie Miller drive than clanged off the crossbar.
Tech had opportunities in the second half to break through – as Kiah Wetzell was turned away on a pair of occasions and an angled 18-yard blast from Shalynai Naputi was corralled by Gridley.
Simpson (2-0-1) thought they took the lead in the 59th minute – getting a two-on-one counterattack off a misplayed OIT corner – but the offsides flag was raised before the potential go-ahead goal.
“Simpson definitely showed where we struggled and need to focus – final third creativity and game fitness,” Eichelkraut said. “Overall, the team played well for our first game and had some chances of our own. We know it is time to roll up the sleeves and get to work.”
OIT finished with a 12-9 edge in shots – including a 9-4 advantage in the final 45 minutes. Naputi led the Lady Owls with four shots, with both of Wetzell’s attacks on frame.
The match was the first draw decided by the new collegiate soccer rules – as overtime will not be played during the regular-season.
Tech will meet Shasta College in a scrimmage next Tuesday, prior to a Labor Day Weekend doubleheader – Friday vs. Jamestown in La Grande and Sunday at home vs. Menlo.