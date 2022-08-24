Sydni Nakamura made a career-high seven saves, including a crucial first-half stop, allowing Oregon Tech to play Simpson University to a season-opening scoreless draw at the SU Soccer Field in Redding, Calif.

Nakamura was active in the first half, stopping five shots, including a leaping one-handed save on a 25-yard Carolina Oropeza attempt in the 31st minute.

Tags

Recommended for you