After more than a year of a dark stage, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival will turn the lights on in July with a new play, “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer.”
“Fannie,” direction by Henry Godinez, will be staged on the outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre beginning July 1 through Oct. 9.
“Fannie” tells the story of Mississippi-born civil and voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer (1917–1977), in what is described as “a song-filled, electrifying portrait of courage, humor, and grit.” E. Faye Butlre, described as a “vocal powerhouse,” will portray Fannie from July 1 to Aug. 28. Greta Oglesby will take over the role from Sept. 1 to Oct. 9.
“’Fannie’ is a perfect show with which to reconvene in person at OSF after a year of theatre shutdowns, the COVID-19 pandemic, and urgent social uprisings,” said Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett. “This music-filled play about a towering figure in the fight for civil rights is an inspiring call to action to continue Hamer’s work.”
Tickets go on sale June 15 for 2020 and 2021 Festival members and donors, and June 18 for the general public.
In addition, the Festival will also present outdoor concerts in the Allen Elizabethan Theatre Wednesdays at 8 p.m. July 21 through Oct. 6. “Come see some of your favorite performers from past years, as well as talented new acts we’ve found from our local community,” Garrett said. Tickets will go on sale in June.
Planned later in the year will be the Festival’s first-ever holiday-season special, “It’s Christmas, Carol!,” written by Festival performers Mark Bedard, Brent Hinkley and John Tufts and directed by Geva Theatre Associate Artistic Director Pirronne Yousefzadeh. “Carol” will run Nov. 23 through Jan. 2, 2022. Tickets will go on sale in the fall.