Full length plays from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival are now available via video recordings.
“Shows on O!” allows viewers to see Festival productions at home and on digital devices. Offered this month are two plays from the shortened 2020 season. “The Copper Children” is current streaming through July 15 and “Midsummer Night’s Dream” goes on sale from July 8 through July 22. Cost for a 48-hour rental is $15.
“Copper Children” directed by Shariffa Ali, is described as “American Revolutions world premiere that explores the roots of a 1904 custody case that stirred Americans into a frenzied debate about children, law, race, class, and religion.”
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” by William Shakespeare and directed by Joseph Haj, is an “uproariously funny, music-filled production” that “the perfect family night movie.”
According to Festival news release, “These aren’t trailers or compilations; they’re the shows in their entirety with the full cast of OSF actors, filmed on our stages during their short runs earlier this year. Through most of the performance, the cameras are directly in front of the stage, so you’ll experience the show as if you’re sitting in the front row.”
Plans are being made to offer more video offerings in the future.
“We hope you’ll join us for these two shows, our pilot program…and also explore O! and check out artist conversations, education content for youth, fun archival footage, and creative content for this year’s Juneteenth celebration, featuring some of your favorite OSF acting company members.”