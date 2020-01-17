SUMMER LAKE — PLAYA, a non-profit Summer Lake-based artist in residency retreat in Lake County, will feature a presentation by Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford during its monthly PLAYA Presents showcase on Saturday, Jan. 25, according to a press release.
The monthly events are free to attend, and will feature other current artists-in-residence and an open mic session following Stafford’s presentation. The events, held in the main building on the PLAYA campus, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m.
Stafford has taught at Lewis & Clark College since 1979, where he co-founded the Oregon Writing Project in 1984, co-founded the Northwest Writing Institute in 1986 and co-founded the Oregon Folk Arts Program in 1988. He is the author of a dozen books of poetry and prose and editor of many others. Stafford has received creative writing fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, a Governor’s Arts Award, and the Stewart Holbrook Award from Literary Arts for his contributions to Oregon’s literary culture.
As Oregon Poet Laureate, he fosters the art of poetry, encourages literacy and learning, addresses central issues relating to humanities and heritage, and reflects on public life in Oregon.
Free bus services to PLAYA are offered from Lakeview and Paisley prior to the monthly PLAYA Presents showcases. The bus leaves the Lake County Library in Lakeview at 11:55 a.m. and the Paisley Library at 12:40 p.m. Call 541-947-6019 for reservations.
PLAYA is at 47531 Highway 31 in Summer Lake. For more information visit www.playasummerlake.org or call 541-943-3983.