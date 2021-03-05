ASHLAND — Each spring, the Oregon Center for the Arts produces the Oregon Fringe Festival (OFF), a multi-day event bringing together emerging creators and real-world artistic practitioners to share their respective experiences and to engage with each other’s work. The festival’s mission is simple: to provide a boundary-breaking platform for free expression and to celebrate unconventional art and unconventional spaces.
This month, we are excited to announce that the OFF will feature over 50 acts from over 40 different artists. From live virtual performances to artist lectures/workshops, an extensive virtual gallery, and outdoor art installations, viewers will have the opportunity to interact with a variety of creative work.
Even more exciting, the OFF has selected and awarded honorariums to artists whose work is boundary-breaking, unconventional, excites discussion, and explores different perspectives of a held position, principle, or belief. This year’s selections include work from local artists, national artists, and international artists.
■ Carlos Fernandex and Manisha Sondhi (Theatre), London
■ Neila Miller (Dance/Movement), Chicago, IL
■ Aurelia Grierson (Theatre), Ashland, OR
■ Cody Clark (Magic/Comedy), Louisville, KY
■ Nat Allister (Theatre), Minneapolis, MN
■ Derek Keller (Music), Ashland, OR
■ Ginger and Johnny (Theatre), Los Angeles, CA
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend our events. If you are a person with a disability who requires accommodation(s) in order to participate in this festival, then please contact Disability Resources at DSS@sou.edu in advance.
The OFF is committed to providing a boundary-breaking platform for free expression that amplifies the voices of those who are all too unrepresented in the creative arts industry. A lens focusing on equity, diversity, and inclusion will filter our selection process for all projects submitted.
The 2021 Oregon Fringe Festival will take place from Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1, 2021. This year’s festival will take place online and feature outdoor art installations located on the SOU campus. T his is a free, virtual, and in-person event. Submission fees do not apply.
For more information visit https://oregonfringefestival.org/2021-off.