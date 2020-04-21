An online, reduced scale version of the Oregon Fringe Festival goes on, utilizing the Oregon Center for the Arts YouTube channel for a livestream and interactive chat on Friday, April 24, according to a news release.
Normally held each spring in Ashland as a multi-day event celebrating the arts, the event brings together emerging creators and real-world artistic practitioners to share their respective experiences and engage each other’s work. The Oregon Fringe mission is simple: provide a boundary-breaking platform for free expression; celebrate unconventional art in unconventional spaces; and work to secure a tolerant space for the sharing of ideas through story.
Oregon Fringe Festival 2020 co-directors Jared Brown and Paige Gerhard along with the Oregon Fringe Production team worked hard to assemble a roster of 40+ presenters for the 2020 Oregon Fringe Festival. The festival was originally scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 21 and run through Sunday, April 26. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the five-day festival was canceled; but some of the scheduled presenters desired a virtual platform to show what they created for the 2020 festival.
As a result, the Oregon Fringe Festival will air a video premiere of a mini fringe festival called “Fringenettes.” The first installment of “Fringenettes” will air Friday, with a second installment scheduled for late May.
“The reason we felt compelled to present this virtual event is to share and support some of our students who were excited to share their creative work with the community of Ashland and SOU. Our committed audience needs this content as much as our students need a platform to showcase what they have accomplished,” said Gerhard.
The April premiere of “Fringenettes” includes performance art, music performances, visual art, theatre performances and even circus performances. Total run time of Fringenettes is estimated at 30 minutes.
Fringenettes will premiere on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 7:30pm on the Oregon Center for the Arts YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCf_UqkkG53MS5_st4-7P-Mg/. A pre-show chat will commence at 7 p.m. through the YouTube channel.