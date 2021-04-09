ASHLAND — Each spring, the Oregon Center for the Arts produces the Oregon Fringe Festival (OFF), a multi-day event bringing together emerging creators and real-world artistic practitioners to share their respective experiences and to engage with each other’s work.
The festival’s mission is to provide a boundary-breaking platform for free expression and to celebrate unconventional art and unconventional spaces. This year OFF will feature over 50 acts from over 40 different artists. From live virtual performances to artist lectures/workshops, an extensive virtual gallery, and outdoor art installations, viewers will have the opportunity to interact with a variety of creative work.
The festival will be held from Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1, available online through www.oregonfringefestival.org.
The 2021 rendition of OFF will also include the work of multiple international artists. Scheduled to perform are Carlos Fernandez, A London-based actor and writer originally from Paraguay; Manisha Sondhi, the artistic director of the city Lighthouse Theatre Company; Teatro Patalò, a group of theatre artists based in Italy; GayInnocentHeartless Theatrics, a theatre company that is based across Oregon, California, and Great Britain; FMG Productions, an independent theatre company in Italy; and the British theatre tandem of Malena Pennycook and Evangeline Cullingworth.
The OFF is committed to providing a boundary-breaking platform for free expression that amplifies the voices of those who are all too unrepresented in the creative arts industry. A lens focusing on equity, diversity, and inclusion will filter our selection process for all projects submitted.
The Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University serves as a creative catalyst for the mixture of students, educators, and artists from the state, the nation and the world.
For more information about the Oregon Fringe Festival visit www.oregonfringefestival.org.