Six shows will be offered by the Oregon Cabaret Theatre in Ashland in 2022, its 37th season, including one that for the first time ever will be performed at the Thomas Theatre at the nearby Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
The first show of the Cabaret’s 2022 season: “Moon Over Buffalo," a farce by comic mastermind Ken Ludwig, author of theatrical hits “Lend Me a Tenor”” Leading Ladies” and “Baskerville.” In “Moon,” George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s, are the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue, when they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to see their matinee, and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them. Naturally, everything that could go wrong goes wrong. “Moon Over Buffalo” runs February 10 through April 10.
The spring show will be the 2008 Tony award winner for Best Musical: “In the Heights.” Before “Hamilton,” Broadway wunderkind Lin Manuel Miranda created the musical that takes place in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood. It’s a community on the brink of change, and its characters grapple with what they will take with them and what they’ll leave behind. “In the Heights” will play April 21 through June 19.
Running June 30 through September 4 is a musical originally planned in 2020: “The Full Monty.” While spying on their wives at a girls' night out, a group of unemployed steelworkers see how much the women enjoy watching male strippers. Jealous, out of work and feeling emasculated, the men come up with a bold and unclothed way to make some quick cash — a strip show of their own. Based on the hit film of the same name, “The Full Monty” was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 2002.
The fourth show will be the world premiere adaptation “Sherlock Holmes and the Final Adventure.” Sherlock’s skills tested when he goes head-to-head with his intellectual equal, criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty. After repeated attempts on his life, Holmes is rejoined by Dr. Watson and the two attempt to thwart the professor’s plans on a continent-spanning theatrical adventure. “Sherlock Holmes and the Final Adventure” will run September 15 to November 6.
The holiday show performed in the Cabaret theater will be “A Christmas Carol,” running from November 17 to December 31. Charles Dickens’ famous holiday ghost story is a haunting tale of that fateful Christmas Eve when miserly curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by his old business partner Jacob Marley. Scrooge is told to expect three spirits to haunt him — spirits of Christmas past, present, and future — intended to set Ebenezer on the unlikely path to redemption.
In addition to the five shows slated at the Cabaret theater, a sixth show, “White Christmas,” will be performed at the OSF’s Thomas Theatre from December 1 to January 1. Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former Army commander, who is in desperate need of help with his struggling lodge.
“Our theme for our 2022 season is dreaming big,” said Cabaret artistic director Valerie Rachelle. “The realities of building back post-COVID would suggest we stick to smaller stories and smaller casts, but that’s not really who we are. We want to do extraordinary things next year - things you wouldn’t think possible.”
2022 season subscriptions are available online at oregoncabaret.com, by phone at 541.488.2902. Tickets for all season shows are $29 for previews, $43 for A level seating, $39 for B level seating, and $29 for C level seating. There will be Saturday and Sunday matinees for all shows and select Thursday matinees.