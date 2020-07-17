After one false start at reopening, The Oregon Cabaret Theatre is ready to try again.
Unless more complications from the COVID-19 pandemic cause problem, the Ashland theater will reopen Thursday, July 16 with the much-loved comedy, “The Odd Couple.”
Neil Simon’s popular comedy follows Felix Ungar, a neurotic, neat freak news writer, and his friend, slovenly sportswriter, Oscar Madison. After being thrown out of his house by his wife, Felix moves in with Oscar, also a recent divorcee.
As director Galloway Stevens notes in a press release, “This unlikely duo, one organized and uptight, one sloppy and outgoing, must not only negotiate post-marital bachelorhood, but life with a roommate with extremely opposite habits.”
“The Odd Couple” stars Cabaret favorite Stephen Kline as Felix Ungar and Cabaret Managing Director Rick Robinson as Oscar Madison. Previous Cabaret performers Alex Boyles returns as Roy, Mia Gaskin as Speed, Stephanie Jones as Cecily Pigeon, and August Gabriel as Murray. Lauren Blair and Austin Miller will make their first Cabaret stage appearances.
“The Odd Couple” is suitable for most audiences and it was a movie would be rated PG.
Stevens, the director, is a frequent Cabaret performer with leading roles in such plays as “Sweeney Todd,” Picasso at the Lapin Agle,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” “Cabaret,” “9 to 5,” “Chicago” and “Drowsy Chaperone.” He also directed the 2018 Cabaret production, “Avenue Q.”
“The Odd Couple. previews Thursday, July 16, opens on Friday, July 17, and closes on Sunday, September 6. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 1 p.m. with evening performances at 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, changes at the Cabaret include: 12 feet of space between patrons and the stage, tables six feet apart, increased frequency of disinfection and cleaning procedures, increased presence of hand sanitizer for patrons, restaurant and box office employees wearing protective masks, employee temperature checks daily before entry to the building, asking guests to wear masks when watching the performance, traffic pattern adjustments inside the building leading to restrooms, and restroom procedures that keep social distancing rules in place by the state of Oregon.
In a news release, Cabaret officials report, “As a fixture of this community since 1986, it is the responsibility of the Oregon Cabaret Theatre to be proactive in these challenging times. The health and safety of patrons, as well as the Cabaret’s family of employees, is of the highest priority at this time. Currently, the Oregon Cabaret is following guidance and recommendations from the Oregon Health Authority and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while continuing to evaluate all procedures. The restaurant has been meeting food safety and sanitation standards for decades, so these protocols are already in place, and the Oregon Cabaret will continue to maintain the highest possible standards in service and safety.”
Reservations are required for pre-show dinner or brunch. Appetizers, beverages, and desserts are available without reservations. For tickets prices and seating information call the box office at 541-488-2902 or visit oregoncabaret.com.