Originally scheduled to run from April through early June, the Oregon Cabaret Theatre has made the difficult decision to cancel the entire run of “The Spitfire Grill.”
With the cast unable to rehearse safely due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, there is not enough time remaining to mount and run a quality production. The Cabaret hopes to bring back as much of the cast as they can and re-mount the production in 2021.
“It’s heartbreaking to lose this production,“ said Artistic Director Valerie Rachelle. “We had gotten to full run throughs by the time this all hit and it was going to be one of those shows that stays with you. The experience of creating it in the maelstrom of this pandemic will stay with me. It has been agonizing to let go of it.”
The plan now is to re-open the Cabaret on July 16 with a new show, “The Odd Couple,” replacing the originally scheduled “Full Monty” musical. “The Odd Couple remains one of the most produced plays in the country and I think there’s a reason why it endures. It’s hysterically funny and creates such a realistic portrayal of people in crisis,” says Managing Director Rick Robinson. “It’s a smaller cast so it will be a much easier piece to rehearse safely. “The Full Monty” was heavy with scenes of physical intimacy, singing, dancing, group numbers, various degrees of undress. Producing “The Odd Couple” enables us to produce a great show and do so with an increased level of safety.”
“The Odd Couple” will run eight weeks and close on September 6. If patrons have any questions, or would like to book tickets to “The Odd Couple,” they should call the Cabaret’s temporary box office line at 541.631.1955. Tickets will not be available online until all Full Monty tickets have been re-booked.
All ticket holders for “The Spitfire Grill” will be contacted by phone to discuss options for their released tickets.