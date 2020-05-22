The Oregon Cabaret Theatre in Ashland plans to resume its 2020 performance season beginning June 5, contingent on approved state approved reopening plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The short version: We are not closing down our season. Our new target date for opening “The Spitfire Grill” is June 5,” said Rick Robinson, the Cabaret’s managing director.
Robinson said the opening is contingent on Ashland and the theater becoming eligible in Phase Two of Gov. Kate Brown’s plan for reopening businesses and other facilities.
“Per the Governor’s office, the Cabaret as a small hybrid restaurant and entertainment venue is not eligible to open until Phase Two of Oregon’s structured re-opening,” Robinson said in a statement. “Given that phase one started on May 15, that means the earliest start date for Phase Two is June 5. Under this plan, the “Spitfire Grill” will run for five weekends, from June 5 to July 5. Obviously, all of this could change as the situation develops.”
When allowed to reopen Robinson said, “We will make the safety of our customers an absolute priority, with all restaurant employees wearing masks, increasing the distance between tables and a focus on all surfaces in the theatre being completely sanitized between shows. We absolutely cannot wait to get back to doing what we love — putting on great shows and crafting memorable experiences.”
“The Spitfire Grill” is set in a small town in Wisconsin where Percy, a parolee just released from prison, finds a job working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill, the only eatery in the small town. The restaurant is for sale and because there are no potential buyers, she suggests it be sold by raffle. Potential buyers are required to pay a $100 entry fees and submit an essay on why they want to operate the grill.
Robinson describes “Spitfire Grill” as, “A heartfelt musical about healing the wounds of the past and finding your chosen family. This will be a brand new Oregon Cabaret take on the hit musical with the cast playing their own instruments as an onstage orchestra.”
Valerie Rachelle will perform and direct the musical, which includes such songs as “Shine” and “Forest for the Trees.”
Gourmet meals will be available on a reservation basis before evening performances, which start at 8 p.m., and for matinees that begin at 1 p.m. Food and beverages are optional and not included in ticket prices. For tickets and information visit the Cabaret website at oregoncabaret.com. Because of COVID-19 pandemic, the temporary box office telephone number is 541-631-1955.