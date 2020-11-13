ASHLAND — The Oregon Cabaret Theatre in Ashland is cancelling its planned show for the holiday season and will close until launching its new season in February of 2021.
Cabaret managing director Rick Robinson said the cancellation of its holiday show, “Scrooge in Rouge,” a panto comedy, and waiting until February to begin its 2021 season stems from the rapidly rising caseload of Covid-19 cases in Jackson County and restraints by Gov. Kate Brown.
“We had a behind-the-scenes case count number above which we were uncomfortable producing live theater and Jackson County has exceeded that number,” Robinson said in a statement. “We can’t shake the feeling that if we pressed forward, we would get that dreaded phone call that one of our actors, staff or patrons had gotten ill in the theater.
“We want to be clear on two things — first, this is a temporary closure. We will be back. And, second, this is not due to any incidence of Covid-19 in our building. With rigid safety protocols, we’ve had more than 90 shows of “The Odd Couple” and the fall Cabaret series since July without contact trace or incident.”
Robinson said the Cabaret will announce its full five show 2021 season later this month and urged people to watch for mailings of the new 2021 season brochure.
As they have done for every Covid-related schedule change this year, staff at the Cabaret box office will reach out to ticket holders, or patrons can contact the box office regarding changes by e-mail at boxoffice@oregoncabaret.com or by phone at 541-488-2902.