The Linkville Players announced two days of open auditions for “Talk Radio” to be held at the Linkville Playhouse, according to a news release.
Auditions will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. All auditioners should plan to come approximately 15 minutes early and be prepared to read sides, move and improv. No memorized audition paces are required, however physical distancing, contact tracing and masks will be.
The cast requirements for this tense drama are seven males and four females, all adults or very mature teens (ages 16 and up).
“We are confident that we can offer a safe environment to rehearse in,” said producer Crystal Muno. “The Board of Directors is closely monitoring the governor’s orders to make sure we will be able to comply and offer a safe and socially distant experience when it comes time for audiences to join us.”
Once the show is cast, the rehearsal commitment will include eight weeks of Monday — Thursday rehearsals with some weekends starting Monday, Sept. 14 through the opening night – Friday, Nov. 6. The show will run Friday and Saturday nights Nov. 6-28, plus one Sunday matinee on Nov. 22.
This Pulitzer Prize finalist centers around Barry Champlain, Cleveland’s controversial radio host. On the air Barry does what shock jocks do best: insult the pathetic souls who call in the middle of the night to sound off. But tomorrow, Barry’s show is going into national syndication and his producer is afraid that Barry will say something that will offend the sponsors. This, of course, makes Barry even more outrageous.
Funny, moving, off-beat and totally entrancing, Talk Radio had a long run at New York’s Public Theatre starring the author, and has been called, “A compelling work that draws you straight into the heart of its fringe world,” by critics.
“This is a great show and I’m excited to offer it to the Klamath Basin,” said director Fallon Walker. “I think by November people will be so grateful to return to some normalcy and invite the arts back into the community. I think many people have keenly felt their absence in the current state of the world and this is the perfect show to do that with.”
More information about auditions and performances can be found at www.linkvilleplayers.org or on the Linkville Playhouse’s Facebook page.