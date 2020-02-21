Consider it an addendum, or a greatest hits compilation, of the 41st annual Winter Wings Festival, when the Klamath Basin Audobon Society hosts a Winter Wings Highlights Field Trip on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. – noon.
A week after Klamath’s annual gathering of birders, nature photographers, artists, keynote speakers and curious onlookers gathered for a weekend filled with workshops, presentations and field trips; organizers of the event are offering a final chance to revel in the Klamath Basin’s bountiful abundance of birdwatching.
Starting at 7:45 a.m. at the Discover Klamath office (205 Riverside Drive) with an intended departure time of 8 a.m., a four-hour tour of some of the best spots to observe birds around the Klamath Basin will be led by Rick Hardy – retreading some of the sites featured on various field trips hosted by experts over the previous weekend at Winter Wings Festival.
The event is mostly intended for Klamath Basin Audobon Society members and event volunteers who missed out on the fun of Winter Wings field trips, or individuals who were otherwise unable to attend Winter Wings Festival.
For more information visit www.klamathaudobon.org.