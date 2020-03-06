What began simply enough decades ago as a suggested way to keep kids out of trouble has grown into a celebrated passion for many Klamath Basin residents and an annual trade show, when the Klamath Falls Rock and Arrowhead Club presents its Rock, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, March 14-15.
The club’s humble origins began in 1964 with Laurie Barrett, 94, who enjoyed looking for arrowheads, and received a suggestion that hunting for rocks would be a good way to keep her three young boys entertained. From their first discovery of a piece of petrified wood, jasper and bloodstone; a lifetime’s passion was sparked, and many friends soon rallied to the cause to form the club.
Barrett was the club’s first leader, and now with the organization sporting around 100 members, a 55-year journey to discover what is hidden just below the surface comes full circle, as Barrett will be the featured presenter at the 2020 Rock Show.
“We had been out searching for arrowheads and we found a couple rocks that were interesting, and we thought they were so unusual,” said Barrett. “We connected with a friend of ours who was a rockhound who said our boys should be brought into the hobby. That’s really how it all started.”
Now in her mid-90s, Barrett stays active in the hobby by teaching silversmithing classes out of her home and continuing to collect when able. With mobility an issue, one of her sons who helped spark the organization and recently delved into becoming a vendor will be among the 45 dealers expected, according to Barrett, at the event showcasing some of the more unique and fascinating items that Barrett has discovered and created over more than five decades in the hobby. Other vendors will provide everything from jewelry to artwork to tools of the trade, and of course plenty of fascinating finds both in their original state and polished to perfection.
The Rock, Gem, Jewelry, Mineral and Fossil Show had been a desire for a while among members in its early days, according to Barrett, but it was difficult to initially organize. Once enough vendors had signed on, however, the floodgates opened, and the show has become an ever-growing and celebrated mainstay on the Klamath County Fairground’s busy calendar.
“I had the very first booth when people walked in for years, now a lot of people from out of town are the vendors,” reflected Barrett.
The theme for this year’s event is “Red, White and Blue,” taking place on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, March 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2 suggested donation at the door helps cover event expenses, and children 12 and under are free.
In addition to a wide array of vendors, activities will include an on-site gemologist to analyze collected items, a silent auction, door prizes, raffles, and food concessions by the Keno Lions Club. Free demonstrations by regional experts will include thunderegg cutting, arrowhead knapping, wire wrapping, silversmithing, sphere making, soapstone carving, gold panning and more. Kids activities will also be available, ranging from Klamath Rocks providing an arts and crafts rock-painting area, to a spin-the-wheel giveaway for kids and a children’s sandbox filled with treasures to find and keep.
From a Barrett family activity to present day’s status, the Rock and Arrowhead Club’s activities have spurred a rockhound culture in Southern Oregon, taking advantage of abundant resources and collection sites in the region. The organization holds club meetings on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Klamath County Museum. Meetings often feature demonstrations from experts and displays of unique finds.
The organization also commonly coordinates field trips for group excursions to collect hidden treasures. One such venture Barrett recalled fondly, when a member discovered an entire petrified tree wholly intact that club members dug up in the McDermitt-area. According to Barrett, when struck the tree rang like a bell.
“Friendliness with each other is a big part of it,” said Barrett of the hobby’s appeal. “It is something social that we enjoy doing together, and going out camping – it’s very contagious. We always said that to be a true rockhound you need to take with you on every trip a bag of marbles and leave a few behind each time – when you’ve dropped them all as a rockhound you’ve truly lost your marbles for sure.”
The Rock and Arrowhead Club has pledged to donate $500 of the show proceeds to REACH. REACH is a non-profit organization that provides productive work, rehabilitation, and training for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment.
“Anything shiny and pretty is interesting for kids,” added Barrett about the annual show. “There is such a variety of gems, and there is so much to learn about minerals and gems and how they grow.”
The Klamath County Fairgrounds are at 3531 S. 6th St., Klamath Falls. For more information about the Rock and Arrowhead Club or the gem show visit www.klamathrockclub.org.