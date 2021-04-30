A close-up, behind-the-scenes look at how radio shows once ruled the entertainment landscape gets the spotlight when “Whirlpool” – a radio murder mystery play adapted from the Whistler Radio Show – hits the Ross Ragland Theater stage May 1-2, according to a news release.
The play is an old-time approach to classic radio production and loving tribute to the genre, showcasing the process used to produce classic radio dramas complete with voice actors, sound effects, live commercials, songs, and some laughs along the way. The performance offers an inside glimpse into the ways that classic radio created fantasy through sound only, with actors on stage recreating the style of the pre-television era when radio was king, and provide some theatrical twists and turns.
“Whirlpool” is directed by Charles Massie alongside assistant director McKenna Fritz. The play was adapted for the stage by Dan Neubauer and Peter Lawson. Performers include Rachel Hoffman, Rick Ball, Dan Neubauer, Emily Pace, Peter Lawson, Faye Crenshaw, Pam Davenport, and some surprise guests. Dan Crenshaw serves as musical director.
“The Ragland is lucky to have local, talented people who want to come together to put on a show,” said Ross Ragland Theater interim Director Samantha Burris.
Tickets for “Whirlpool” are available in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or online at ww.rrtheater.org. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org/whirlpool/.