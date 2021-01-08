SALEM – Artists in Oregon are invited to compete in one or all three of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) 2022 stamp art competitions, according to a news release.
The winning artist in each contest receives a $2,000 award and winning artwork is used to produce collector stamps and other promotional items with sale proceeds benefitting Oregon’s fish, wildlife and their habitats.
There are three categories of competitions: Habitat Conservation Stamp, Waterfowl Stamp Contest, and the Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest.
Art for the Habitat Conservation Stamp must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat. Species include birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, invertebrates, plants and algae. Waterfowl Stamp Contest art entries must feature the Northern Shoveler in its natural habitat setting. Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest entries must feature the Chukar partridge in its natural habitat setting.
Entries will be accepted between Aug. 27 and Sept. 24, 2021 by 5 p.m., at the ODFW headquarters, 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr., SE, Salem, OR 97302. Artwork can be mailed or hand-delivered. All-ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate.
A panel will judge artwork based on artistic composition, anatomical accuracy of the species and general appeal. All artwork submitted will be showcased at a free art show open to the public.
Collector’s stamps, art prints and other promotional materials are produced from first-place artwork. Proceeds from product sales are used for wildlife habitat improvement, research projects and conservation efforts.
For more information on contest rules and to order art prints, visit www.dfw.state.or.us/stamp_contest/index.asp.