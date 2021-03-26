Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
3-26 oak woodland walk

Oregon white oak trees are common west from Klamath Falls, from the Running Y Ranch Resort to the Klamath River Canyon.

 Courtesy Klamath County Museum

A guided walk to explore oak woodlands on the Skillet Handle area of the Running Y Ranch Resort will be offered Saturday, March 27, by the Klamath Tree League, according to a Klamath County Museum news release.

The walk is designed to highlight oak as the national tree, and to celebrate Arbor Month, which runs through April in Oregon.

The free hour-long walk will begin at 10 a.m. in the Skillet Handle parking lot, which is located at the end of Cooper’s Hawk Road.

Topics will include the life history of oak trees, and wildlife use of oak woodlands. The walk will conclude with examination of two of the largest oak trees known to exist in the Upper Klamath Basin.

The walk will cover up to two miles on level ground over a primitive road, with short sections over rough and uneven ground.

For more information about the walk call 541-281-9933.

