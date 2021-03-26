A guided walk to explore oak woodlands on the Skillet Handle area of the Running Y Ranch Resort will be offered Saturday, March 27, by the Klamath Tree League, according to a Klamath County Museum news release.
The walk is designed to highlight oak as the national tree, and to celebrate Arbor Month, which runs through April in Oregon.
The free hour-long walk will begin at 10 a.m. in the Skillet Handle parking lot, which is located at the end of Cooper’s Hawk Road.
Topics will include the life history of oak trees, and wildlife use of oak woodlands. The walk will conclude with examination of two of the largest oak trees known to exist in the Upper Klamath Basin.
The walk will cover up to two miles on level ground over a primitive road, with short sections over rough and uneven ground.
For more information about the walk call 541-281-9933.