When a vexed sister angry at her cheating boyfriend asks for an ex-boyfriend to exact some revenge, she gets a tad more than she bargained for when it turns out her ex is now a hitman for the mob.
That scenario sets the stage for a hilarious romp of family dysfunction during Christmas time in “Norma and Wanda,” the latest play to makes its regional debut at the Linkville Playhouse starting on Friday, March 12. The play, written by acclaimed actor Jeff Daniels, is a hilarious case of conflict and misunderstanding culminating in a family falling apart as things are taken too far.
Limited in capacity to 33 seats per performance in order to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, the play is a welcomed return to live performances at the Linkville Playhouse after the season’s intended start was abruptly ended when the play “Talk Radio” had to be halted after only a handful of performances last fall amid increased pandemic restrictions. Undaunted, auditions were held in November and cast rehearsals have continued largely via Zoom until recently reduced restrictions allowed the cast to gather on-stage in preparation of opening night.
Performances will be on Fridays and Saturdays from March 12 through April 3 at 7:30 p.m. An additional Sunday matinee performance will take place on Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m.
The play follows sisters Norma and Wanda, not the sharpest of individuals but trying to navigate a family Christmas together. Wanda however wants revenge for her boyfriend’s cheating, and hires an ex-boyfriend to teach him a lesson. When the ex shows up with a body in the trunk of his car, Norma and Wanda’s attempts to cover up their potential serious law-breaking begin to unravel in crazy and unintended ways.
The cast is led by Shelly Anderson (Norma) and Jasmine Klauder (Wanda). Supporting cast include Linkville veterans Sally Ann Palcovich (Mary Sue) and Kevin Coleman (Paulie), alongside William Utley (Mel) and Robert Vannarath (local man). The play is directed by Laura Allen. Additional production crew include producer Robyn Pfeiffer, stage manager Edie Brown-Vieyra, assistant director Sally Ann Palcovich, light designer Mathew Landseidel, lights and sound by Christine Coleman, and set design and construction by Clark Olding, Laura Allen, Rod Johnson, Kevin Coleman, Kevin Moore and Bob Anderson.
“The board got together at the last meeting in February and made the final decision we could reopen, but we had been rehearsing since November,” said Allen. “We had literally only night of rehearsals in the theater before we were shutdown and had to do our rehearsals on Zoom. In some ways that was better though, because often times during the holidays people are gone, but over Zoom everyone was always available.”
Allen, who previously has directed Daniels-penned plays “Escanaba in the Moonlight” and “Escanaba in Love” at the Linkville, acquired the script for “Norma and Wanda” around the same time as the latter in the Escanaba series and fell in love with the story.
“I love his (Daniels) brand of humor, it is hilarious with lots of physical comedy and all about dysfunctional families – which I think almost anyone can relate to right now,” added Allen. “I wanted a comedy right now that had no politics, just a laugh-out-loud comedy, I thought audiences could use a crazy night of comedy.”
Despite any hardships with preparations, Allen is pleased with the way the cast comprised of seasoned Linkville veterans and some first-time actors has come together. While there won’t be the typical opening night gala accustomed with Linkville shows and no concessions will be sold due to COVID restrictions among other limitations, she remains thrilled that the theater can open once more and welcome audiences for a night of hilarity.
“I think people should come because we’ve been starved for entertainment and well need a good laugh,” said Allen. “This play is all about the human condition and family dynamics.”
The play includes strong language and sexual innuendos, and is not appropriate for children under 13.
Tickets for the show are $13, available in advance at Poppy (522 Main St.) or the ticket box office on the night of each performance.
Due to current COVID restrictions, audiences will be limited in seating and masks must be worn at all times by attendees.
The Linkville Playhouse is located at 201 Main St. in Klamath Falls. For more information visit http://linkvilleplayers.org.