After a long overdue reopening last weekend, a welcome return of live performances at the Linkville Playhouse return this weekend with “Norma and Wanda” continuing Fridays and Saturdays through early April.
Limited in capacity to 33 seats per performance in order to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, the play is a return to live performances at the Linkville Playhouse after the season’s intended start was abruptly ended after “Talk Radio” had to be halted after only a handful of performances last fall amid increased pandemic restrictions. Auditions were held in November and cast rehearsals have continued largely via Zoom until recently reduced restrictions allowed the cast to gather on-stage in preparation of opening night.
Performances will be on Fridays and Saturdays from March 12 through April 3 at 7:30 p.m. An additional Sunday matinee performance will take place on Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m.
The play, written by prominent actor Jeff Daniels, follows two sisters during Christmas time who get more than they bargained for after one asks an ex-boyfriend to exact some revenge on her cheating current boyfriend. However, Wanda had no idea that her ex is now a hitman for the mob.
That scenario sets the stage for a hilarious romp of family dysfunction during Christmas time in “Norma and Wanda.“ The play follows sisters Norma and Wanda attempts to cover up their potential law-breaking, hiding matters from Norma’s bailiff husband, and things begin to unravel in crazy and unintended ways.
The cast is led by Shelly Anderson (Norma) and Jasmine Klauder (Wanda). Supporting cast include Linkville veterans Sally Ann Palcovich (Mary Sue) and Kevin Coleman (Paulie), alongside William Utley (Mel) and Robert Vannarath (local man). The play is directed by Laura Allen. Additional production crew include producer Robyn Pfeiffer, stage manager Edie Brown-Vieyra, assistant director Sally Ann Palcovich, light designer Mathew Landseidel, lights and sound by Christine Coleman, and set design and construction by Clark Olding, Rod Johnson, Kevin Coleman, Kevin Moore and Bob Anderson.
The play includes strong language and sexual innuendos, and is not appropriate for children under 13.
Tickets for the show are $13, available in advance at Poppy (522 Main St.) or the ticket box office on the night of each performance.
Due to current COVID restrictions, audiences will be limited in seating and masks must be worn at all times by attendees. No concessions are being sold due to COVID limitations.
The Linkville Playhouse is located at 201 Main St. in Klamath Falls. For more information visit http://linkvilleplayers.org.