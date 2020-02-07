On the eve before Hollywood’s 92nd Academy Awards, short films nominated for the Oscars will be presented in a special screening by Klamath Film at Pelican Cinemas on Saturday, Feb. 8.
An annual tradition for several years to showcase nominated short films, Klamath Film, a Klamath Falls-based nonprofit promoting filmmaking in the Klamath Basin, will present 10 films nominated in the animated and live-action categories as a preview prior to the awards show. The Academy Awards will air live at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.
The screenings will commence with five Oscar-nominated animated films at 5 p.m., followed by a brief intermission, and five live-action films beginning shortly after 6 p.m. Tickets for the Oscar Shorts showcase are $10, available online at www.klamathfilm.org. A $5 discount is available to Klamath Film members.
Films nominated for the Oscars this year come from all corners of the globe – studios involved coming from Sweden, Belgium, France, Tunisia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, the Czech Republic, Canada, Guatemala and the United States.
The animated film showcase includes “Hair Love” (USA), “Dcera (Daughter)” (Czech Republic), “Sister” (China), “Memorable” (France), and “Kitbull” (USA). The animated portion is rated PG-13, and includes adult topics such as addressing relationships between parents and their children, China’s one-child policy, animal abuse, Alzheimer’s Disease and cancer. While animated, the films are intended for an adult audience.
Live-action films include “Une Soeur (A Sister)” (Belgium), “Brotherhood” (Tunisia), “The Neighbors’ Window” (USA), “Saria” (Guatemala), and “NEFTA Football Club” (Tunisia). Films range in topics from kidnapping to an abusive orphanage, a child believed to have joined ISIS, and voyeurism. The live-action portion is rated R for adult content and language.
Under-18 are admitted free to the film screening, thanks to a grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust, which also provides free Klamath Film membership for teens.
Pelican Cinemas is at 2643 Biehn St., Klamath Falls. For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.