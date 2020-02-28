Good things come to those who wait, as a chance encounter with an advertisement set in motion the Ross Ragland Theater landing its new executive director following an exhaustive national search that had not netted the perfect candidate after more than a year of searching.
Following the June 2018 departure of Mark McCrary from his long-standing role as executive director of Klamath Falls’ premier live event venue, Ragland board president Theresa Silver had stepped in as interim director. By May 2019 the search for a permanent replacement had begun, but it was not until last month after an extensive campaign to find the right person with the perfect balance of experience, passion and skill-set that the Ragland had finally found their man.
A theater life
Scott Mohon took over full-time director duties at the end of January, still finding a lay of the land in the Klamath Basin, but thrilled to be a driving force for arts and culture in Southern Oregon.
Mohon first found an interest in performance in high school in his small Texas hometown, participating in community theater, band and choir. Unsure of exactly what to pursue as a career, he got his degree in acting from the University of Texas in Austin, then pursued a Masters Degree in musical theater at University of California-Irvine.
It was while in Southern California that Mohon got his start in the entertainment industry, asked to be the stage manager for a dinner theater in Costa Mesa, Calif. where he had been working part-time moving sets, and was asked to fill in at the last moment for an injured actor. That experience taught Mohon the rigors of running a theater, and all the joys, frustrations and difficulties that come with it.
After working as a tour guide at Universal Studios in Hollywood, Mohon accepted an offer to be Universal Studios in Florida’s season stage manager – overseeing all live entertainment in the theme park.
“That was an amazing experience,” reflected Mohon. “But while doing that I got a call from Jeff Calhoun, the director from L.A. who had given me my shot before, and he asked if I was ready to come to Broadway.”
For over three years Mohon worked on Broadway shows with stars such as Rosie O’Donnell and Brooke Shields as an assistant stage manager, fixing whatever unforeseen circumstances arose to assure that no matter what oddity may occur the show must go on. From sick actors to one show where the lead actress actually fell off the stage into the orchestra pit, Mohon took on every circumstance in stride, accumulating more than his fair share of hilarious backstage horror stories.
“The theater is one of the most dangerous places anyone can be, because everyone is walking around in the dark,” laughed Mohon. “That’s the joy of live performance, everything is in the moment, and you never know what is going to happen. We forget that in life sometimes – we forget to live in the moment, and the arts remind us to do that.”
Following a stint in the corporate world, theater came calling once again, leading Mohon around the country to work with theaters in Cleveland, Portland, Salt Lake City, Arkansas, and eventually back home to Texas. Seeking the right setting to bring his extensive experience, Mohon one day spotted an advertisement for a theater executive director needed in Oregon, and after researching the Ross Ragland Theater he reached out about the opportunity.
Leading the Ragland
Now settled in at the Ross Ragland, Mohon spends his days balancing budgets, schedules, fundraising and the hectic atmosphere surrounding the Ragland’s relentless schedule of concerts, film screenings, classes, rehearsals and live theater performance. Despite the rigors of the job in a new and unfamiliar community, Mohon couldn’t be happier about it.
“When I first came to interview I felt the genuineness of the people, then started talking and finding out about the depth and support of cultural arts here in Klamath,” said Mohon. “For a small city with a median income, it’s surprising how much support there is for the arts and local talents. There is a richness and support for the arts here, and an understanding of how it can alter people’s lives in a good way.”
There are expectations, of course, for Mohon to maintain the quality and quantity of performances that grace the Ragland’s stage, an eclectic schedule each year that can vary from Chinese acrobats to country artists to dance competitions on any given night. He doesn’t feel the pressure as much as overwhelmingly positive support, from the team behind the historic theater and loyal support from the community, matched with his unbridled passion for the arts in all forms.
Looking forward
“It is about community engagement, and community partnerships,” said Mohon of the high-risk/high-reward challenges in booking live performances. “It is about exposing people to things that they don’t know. All artforms are interconnected in some way. I don’t feel like I work for the Ross Ragland – I work for the community, my outreach is to them, because they are why I’m here. If it was not for them this building would not have been restored; that’s my commitment to make not only this building continue, but the long-term thinking about what will best serve the community and individuals here.”
While the theater has consumed nearly all of Mohon’s time, to the point where he admittedly still has yet to acquire a car, he does look forward to exploring the many outdoors adventures readily available in the Klamath Basin. His life and passion may be on stage for now, but he is excited to see Crater Lake, learn to kayak, go camping and imbibe in the natural beauty of the area.
“I get the arts, and then I get a quality of life outdoors – it is a wealth of riches here,” added Mohon.
For more information about the Ross Ragland Theater and upcoming events visit www.rrtheater.org.