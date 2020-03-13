New Legacy Quartet, a collective of singers blending traditional southern gospel with contemporary worship, will perform at Calvary Temple in Klamath Falls on Sunday, March 15 at 10:30 a.m. during worship services.
Rick Price, owner and founder of New Legacy Project, began his 40-year career in Southern Gospel music with the legendary Blackwood Brothers Quartet. Originally a protégée of the late Cecil Blackwood, Rick was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the Grammy and Dove-award winning group in the 1990s.
After Cecil’s death, with the support of his widow, he and Chris Blackwood formed the Blackwood Legacy. It was Rick’s desire to carry on the grand heritage of his mentor. The group has been continuously touring throughout the United States since their formation in 2001.
In 2017, Rick made the decision to rename Blackwood Legacy to New Legacy Project. The vision put on his heart is to let go of the old name, Blackwood. The group consists of Spokane, Wash. native Luke Yates; Hunter Sparkman and Paul Secord of Nashville, Tenn.; and the newest addition, John Hilton, of Ozark, Mo.
Calvary Temple is at 2161 Garden Ave., Klamath Falls. For more information call 541-850-7380.