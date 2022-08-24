When I first came to Klamath Falls about three months ago, I decided that I wanted to do everything I could to experience the city and its culture through its bars and restaurants and by attending every evening and weekend event that I could fit into my schedule.
Despite that goal, I feel like I’m only beginning to gain an understanding of what makes Klamath so special and so beloved by the people who have built lives here. There are so many places I have yet to go, and so many corners of Klamath that are still foreign to me, waiting to be discovered.
I have a list of establishments that I want to visit, but there’s another side to Klamath too that I haven’t spoken much about, but that I have grown an appreciation for.
That is, the land itself.
The first time I approached the city from Highway 97, I remember seeing Upper Klamath Lake suddenly sprawl out before me for the first time. The music in my car hit an almost surreal crescendo; it felt like being inside a movie and having the panoramic view of unexplored wilderness displayed in front of me.
In trying to maintain the sense of wonder and appreciation for the land that Klamath is built upon, I have tried to discover little pockets of nature here and there, without being prompted by anything but my own sense of discovery.
There is a place that I go to walk, not too far from the office where I work, that has offered me moments of peace, away from the bustle of the city and the social expectations that accompany it. That little place lies on Foothills Boulevard across the street from Steen Sports Park. I don’t think it even has a name.
Here, there is a turnoff with room for a few cars to park. Beyond that, the road continues but is barricaded and in a state of extreme disrepair. Nature has begun to retake the road, which is available only to foot traffic. It extends for maybe a quarter of a mile before the pavement ends for good, leading to a makeshift no-trespassing sign and an expansive view of the hills.
People quietly walk here, sometimes with their dog, sometimes with their partners. Sometimes, I see nobody else, and that’s usually when I like it best.
A road such as this might not sound like a portal into nature, and in some ways, it’s not. There are trails around town that are more pristine and more idyllic. But few show the power of nature the way this little piece of Klamath Falls does, because it exhibits nature taking back the earth.
Cracks and crevices mark the road, and between the cracks grow bundles of wild grass. The roadside itself is hard to discern as soil and plants have encroached onto the pavement, stretching out over the surface with leaves and branches. Tall trees surround you as you hike up what remains of the broken pavement, and it becomes easy to forget that you’re still within the boundaries of a living, breathing city.
It’s not a conventionally beautiful spot, instead recalling the haunting imagery of an Earth a few years removed from the presence of humanity. I take comfort in exploring places like this, knowing that even if humans are damaging the planet with their actions, it still has some fight left in it.