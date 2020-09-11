Medford — Southern Oregon PBS will air the next episode of the locally produced program “The Jeffersonian,” produced in partnership with students in Southern Oregon University’s film program — the latest episode debuts on Southern Oregon PBS Monday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m.
The seventh episode of this ongoing magazine-format program features the Sister City relationships of three local communities: Ashland and Guanajauto, Mexico, Medford and Alba, Italy, and Grants Pass and Rubtsovsk, Russia. The episode explores the history and significance of these relationships, dating back nearly six decades.
Nearly 30 Southern Oregon University students worked on the episode in a class taught by Dr. Christopher Lucas, instructor of digital cinema at the university. The students focused on this piece for the semester.
““This episode was produced pre-COVID, of course, but in retrospect I’m glad we were able to celebrate these positive citizen-based projects,” said Lucas. “It just worked out that all three cities were celebrating milestone years with their sister cities. 50 years for Ashland in 2019, and 60 and 30 years in 2020 for Medford and Grants Pass, respectively, and that gave us a nice reason to celebrate them. Further, this class is a great opportunity for our communications students to get out and uncover these great stories in the community, while getting practical media production experience at the same time.”
This is the seventh episode of theJeffersonian to premier on Southern Oregon PBS. Former topics of episodes include Southern Oregon’s wine industry, the area’s myths and legends, the local trail system and marijuana legalization. All episodes may be viewed online at www.sopbs.org/Jeffersonian
Southern Oregon PBS is broadcast over 11 counties in southern Oregon and northern California. The channel is broadcast on channel 8.1 (22.1 in Klamath Falls), or found on channel 8 on Charter Spectrum, DirecTV and Dish Networks. Southern Oregon PBS is also available on YouTube TV. This new program will be available for streaming online at video.sopbs.org or with the PBS app.