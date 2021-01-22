Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop, in Chiloquin, adds three new artists to their gallery this January.
The gallery and gift shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is open some Mondays as well. It is located at 140 S 1st Street in Chiloquin. For information, call 541-783-3326.
The new artists are Mary Reider, Johnny Reyes and Philip Smith.
Reider is from Klamath Falls. She works with acrylic, watercolor and mixed media. Using all three elements, she is able to achieve her desired effect into her beautiful artworks. She loves bringing color and light to her viewers. She attended San Diego Art School and Miramar Art colleges. It is people, places, animals and nature that she is inspired by.
Johnny Reyes
Reyes creates high quality authentic stained glass artworks. He has just moved to Chiloquin.
All of Reyes’ work is handmade and original. He comes from a family with a stained glass business of more than 55 years, and Reyes participated in the business since he was a child.
Reyes is inspired by nature, Native American culture and other unique artworks. He is very community minded and looking forward, as a new resident in Chiloquin, to doing artwork for the community.
Philip Smith
Smith is one of the gallery’s newest artists. At the young age of 17 years old, Smith is from Klamath Falls. He works with oils and paints using a technique that appears to be pastel on canvas. His skills are that of most adults in our gallery. He is inspired by local scenery.
Smith has been drawing and painting from a young age. He enjoys painting people and local scenery, especially Klamath Lake. He is experienced with oil and acrylic paint and knows how to create many types of paintings. He has entered several highly competitive youth art contests, and has completed three art shows. Philip is very talented at painting portraits for gifts and on consignment.