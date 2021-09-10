Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Ron Busby’s jewelry will be on display at Two Rivers Art Gallery.
While living in India and Thailand, Ron Busby gained access to some excellent rough gemstones. He turned them into jewelry and began his venture as a jewelry artist.
Ron’s inspiration comes from his desire to see something of beauty be made from the somewhat plain stones he uses to create his jewelry. As sales of his work blossomed, he chose Two Rivers Art Gallery to help develop his artistic career, because he felt that he could turn his hobby into a profession.
Ron earned bachelor’s degrees in both Asian studies and languages of India. Ron also knows the Klamath language, teaching it for four years through the tribes. He plans to imbue more of his native culture into his work as he continually develops unique characteristics into his artistic jewelry.
