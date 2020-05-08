Fresh off the overwhelming success of her documentary “Abducted in Plain Sight,” which was picked up by Netflix last year, Klamath Falls native Skye Borgman will have her next documentary project again premiere on the online platform when “Trial By Media” makes its Netflix debut starting Monday, May 11.
Borgman, who heads Topknot Films in Los Angeles and also serves as a professor of film at USC, is a Klamath Union graduate. While Borgman has produced numerous films, specializing in the documentary genre, “Abducted in Plain Sight” was her first that earned a spot on the popular streaming platform Netflix. The film would go on to garner many accolades earning its place as one of the must-see documentaries in 2019 in the true crime genre.
“Trial By Media” is a foray back into true crime, established as an episodic series with executive producers George Clooney and Jeffrey Toobin. Each of the six episodes slated to premiere in season 1 highlight six different televised court cases that garnered national headlines, ranging in controversial topics from murder to political corruption and racial injustice.
“Working on Trial by Media has been a great experience,” said Borgman. “The creative team behind the series was incredibly interested in the director’s vision and implementing that into their series. The viewer will get six different stories from six different directorial perspectives. By harnessing the different approaches of each episode, we get a consistency of message. No matter how you tell it, trials have been indelibly altered by the media presence inside and outside the courtroom.”
Borgman directed one of the episodes in the series about the case of Bernie Goetz, a New York resident who rose to national infamy in 1984 in a shooting where he shot four African-American males on a New York City subway train. The fervor stemming from Goetz’ trial, who was dubbed the “Subway Vigilante”, sparked national discussions about crime rates, self defense, gun rights, and a judicial system that had earned a reputation of racial imbalance – Goetz both praised and vilified by media in the wake of his trial.
Borgman’s episode reveals along with the other five in the docuseries how real courtrooms inevitably transform into a twisted form of entertainment for the wistful public and media talking heads to pass their own judgment before and after a judge rules.
“It’s a great honor to be working alongside such talented storytellers and I love how all six episodes feed into and enhance one another,” said Borgman. “We all had a lot of freedom to tell our story the way we wanted to tell it, but my job doesn’t really change. Because Trial by Media is an anthology series, the overall story arc is much more nuanced and flexible than we might be dealing with if we were telling one trial over the course of multiple episodes, so it’s themes rather than plot lines that tie the series together.”
Other episodes cover some of the biggest trials in United States history, exposing how trials have become a form of entertainment and how media coverage has potentially impacted final verdicts. Episodes look at the case of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, , the Jenny Jones made-for-Court TV murder trials, and the case of Amadou Diallo – an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by New York police officers.
“Trial By Media” will be available to watch on Netflix starting Monday, May 11