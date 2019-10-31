The Ragland big screen will premiere the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, “42nd Street,” in conjunction with Oregon Institute of Technology Family Night at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, according to a news release. This production was filmed live on stage in London.
If you are a fan of Broadway, you won’t want to miss this fun-filled musical, with its familiar songs and many great dance numbers.
Based upon the classic 1933 film starring Ruby Keeler and Dick Powell, which had elaborate choreography by Busby Berkeley, and which featured such songs as “You’re Getting To Be A Habit With Me,” “Shuffle Off To Buffalo” and, of course, “42nd Street.” The stage version adds other songs to the mix, including “I Only Have Eyes For You,” “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby Of Broadway” and many more. All choreographed by the late Gower Champion.
The Ross Ragland Theater and OIT teamed up last year for Family Night and it was a great success.
“Collaborating with OIT seems like a natural fit,” said Ragland Director of Development and Marketing Terra Russo. “We want to reach the student population and expose them as well as their families to premiere entertainment within the Basin.”
Tickets for “42nd Street” are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for students, before transaction fees.
For more information, visit www.rrtheater.org, stop by the box office at 218 N. Seventh St., or call 541-885-5483.